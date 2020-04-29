TV Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Tops Quiet Tuesday Night

NBC and CBS tied at the top of the network ratings charts on a quiet Tuesday night which saw “The Conners” score the highest numbers.

The ABC comedy came in at a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and drew just 6 million total viewers, almost exactly the same tally it scored in both metrics two weeks ago. The rest of the Disney-owned network’s lineup was pretty much even on previous episodes, except for “For Life,” which ticked back up to a 0.5 rating and 2.2 million viewers. Both “Mixed-ish” and its precursor “Black-ish” scored a 0.5, with the former delivering 2.8 million pairs of eyeballs and the latter 2.6 million. “Bless This Mess” posted a 0.6 and just under 4 million viewers.

NBC aired one new episode of “Ellen’s Game of Games” in the 9 p.m. slot, which scored a 0.8 and 4.2 million viewers. A replay of the same show preceded it with the same rating and just 100,000 fewer viewers. A “New Amsterdam” rerun rounded off the night with a 0.4.

Meanwhile CBS’ only new content of the night was “FBI: Most Wanted,” which ticked down fractionally to a 0.7 rating and 7 million viewers. Replays of “NCIS” and the original “FBI” came in at a 0.7 and a 0.6.

Over on the CW, “The Flash” came zooming in with a 0.4 and 1.2 million viewers, its largest audience tally since Feb. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” scored a 0.2 and 712,000 viewers.

Fox aired a single “Masked Singer” replay to a 0.5 rating and 2.6 million viewers, followed by back-to-back “Last Man Standing” reruns, both of which scored a 0.4 and averaged 1.9 million viewers.