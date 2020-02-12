×

TV Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Scores Season Viewership With Live New Hampshire Primary Episode

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Eric McCandless/ABC

ABC’s live episode of “The Conners,” in which the characters reacted to the New Hampshire primary as the results came in, boosted the comedy to its highest total viewership since the season 1 finale.

Tuesday night’s episode scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.3 million total viewers, a 19% bump on last episode. Later on in the night, the Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson-produced drama “For Life” debuted to a 0.7 rating and around 3.2 million total viewers, which represents a pretty average debut as far as new dramas this season are concerned.

“Bless This Mess” benefited from its’ larger “Conners” lead-in, ticking up to a 0.7 rating and 3.6 million viewers. Both “Black-ish” and its prequel series “Mixed-ish” came in at a 0.6 and drew 2.5 million viewers.

Meanwhile “This Is Us” topped the night ratings-wise with a 1.4 and 6.4 million total viewers, almost exactly the same figures it put up last episode.

More to come…

