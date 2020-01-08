‘The Conners’ to Deliver Live, Political Episode During New Hampshire Primary

ABC is expanding its stake in live sitcoms to include “The Conners.”

The followup series to “Roseanne” will go live on the night of the New Hampshire Primary, Tuesday, Feb. 11, and ABC News’s coverage of the real-time results of that political event will be incorporated into the broadcast, which will be performed and air live on both the east and west coasts.

This still-to-be-titled episode will start with Mark (Ames McNamara) watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris (Emma Kenney), who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible. This allows the rest of the family to weigh in with their usual differing takes on why people should vote, including the idea of voting for a candidate that you may not love but who you think will “screw you the least.”

But the episode won’t be 100% focused on politics: Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) gets an opportunity

that might send her away from Lanford, which causes the family to interfere in her and Dan’s (John Goodman) complicated relationship by throwing a surprise going-away party.

In addition to the aforementioned Goodman, McNamara and Kenney, “The Conners” stars Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Jayden Rey.

“The Conners” is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series produced by Sara + Tom.

Although in recent history NBC was the network that became known for its shows doing live stunts — from “30 Rock” and “Will & Grace” to “Undateable,” which turned entirely live for its third and final season — ABC has taken the live format to new heights with its “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” franchise. Debuting in 2018, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” produces two classic Norman Lear sitcom episodes back-to-back. The first year it was “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” and scored an Emmy for its efforts, while just last year it was “All in the Family” and “Good Times.”