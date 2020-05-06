TV Ratings: ‘Conners,’ ‘Black-ish’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Finales Lose Ground

Tuesday night on TV featured a flurry of finales across the major networks, none of which scored a boost of any kind.

On ABC, “The Conners” aired its last episode of season 2 to a 0.9 rating and just over 6 million total viewers, which represents a slight tick down week-to-week in the former metric. Later on, the “Black-ish” season 6 finale ticked down to a season low 0.4 rating and 2.6 million viewers. The “Bless This Mess” and “Mixed-ish” season finales both came in even compared to their penultimate episodes, scoring a 0.6 and a 0.5 respectively. The Lake Bell and Dax Shepard comedy drew 3.8 million viewers, followed by “Mixed-ish” with 2.7 million.

Meanwhile over on CBS, the “FBI: Most Wanted” freshman season finale also lost ground from last episodes, coming in at 6.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, equalling the season low. Earlier on, replays of “FBI” and “NCIS” scored a 0.7 rating and 7.2 million viewers, and a 0.6 and 6.4 million viewers respectively.

More to come…