‘The Chi’ Renewed for Season 4 at Showtime

Showtime has renewed “The Chi” for a fourth season. News of the renewal comes after the series aired its Season 3 finale on Aug. 23.

“Each season, ‘The Chi’s’ authentic storytelling resonates more deeply with its devoted and growing audiences,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks Inc. “Lena Waithe together with Justin Hillian explore the joys and the heartbreak of life on the South Side in a way that is unique on television, and we relish the prospect of continuing that exploration with them.”

The series is described as a coming of age story set on the South Side of Chicago. The cast of Season 3 included Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker.

Justin Hillian will return as showrunner and executive producer on Season 4. The series was created by Lena Waithe, who executive produces along with Common, Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rick Famuyiwa and Jet Wilkinson. Touchstone Television produces.

“This show has definitely taken me on a journey,” said Waithe. “One of learning, healing, and growth. I didn’t know how this season would be received, but the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the fans has been fantastic. I still can’t believe our numbers are up by double digits! ‘The Chi’ is a team effort, and I’m grateful to continue this journey with such an amazing group of people.”

The premiere of Season 3 of “The Chi” was moved up to June due to Showtime originals like “Billions” and “Black Monday” having their seasons cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Season 3 of the drama series also saw Jason Mitchell’s character killed off after Mitchell was fired from the series due to allegations of harassment from former showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis and co-star Tiffany Boone.