‘Mulan,’ ‘The Boys’ End Netflix’s Nielsen Weekly Streaming Rankings Stranglehold

For the first time since Nielsen launched its new weekly streaming top 10 list in late summer, Netflix has some company.

The Season 2 premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” managed to make it into the top 10, for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6. Also entering the chart: Disney Plus’ “Mulan,” which got on the board thanks to its arrival on Sept. 4.

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” — the “Karate Kid” revisit that the streamer acquired after its initial run on YouTube — remained the most-viewed program in streaming, however. This was the second week of eligibility for “Cobra Kai” on Netflix.

“The Boys” performance would seem to back up Amazon’s and producer Sony TV’s claims that the property is among Prime Video’s most-watched programs. (“The Boys” also returned on Sept. 4, and has been renewed for a third season).

The addition of “Mulan” came even though the film required viewers to pay extra to watch, in addition to having a Disney Plus subscription.

Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming during the week. This weeks marks just the third time Nielsen has released such rankings. It should also be noted that streamers like Netflix and Amazon do not release their own internal streaming numbers and these are based on Nielsen estimates.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus are included in Nielsen’s top 10 streaming measurements.

Here is this week’s top 10:

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) (20 episodes) – 2,171 minutes (millions)

“Lucifer” (Netflix) (75 episodes) – 1,415 minutes (millions)

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video) (11 episodes) – 891 minutes (millions)

“The Office” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 843 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 675 minutes (millions)

“Shameless” (Netflix) (121 episodes) – 639 minutes (millions)

“Away” (Netflix) (10 episodes) – 631 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (361 episodes) – 616 minutes (millions)

“The Legend of Korra” (Netflix) (52 episodes) – 541 minutes (millions)

“Mulan” (Disney Plus) (1 episode) – 525 minutes (million)