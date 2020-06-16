‘Bold and the Beautiful’ to Resume Production With COVID-19 Coordinator Overseeing Safety

Long-running CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful” is the first major series to resume filming since the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be returning with several new safety precautions.

There will be an on-set coordinator who will oversee safety for the cast and crew, as well as several precautions: cast and crew will be required to wear masks when they’re not on camera, scripts are being rewritten in order to allow for staggering the amount of people on set, and everyone involved will be regularly tested.

The first round of tests were taken June 15 as the first step towards pre-production, with filming set to resume on Wednesday, June 17, at Television City. With this schedule, the first round of episodes could air in July. Production shut down mid-March, and after the last new episode ran on April 23, the series has been running classic reruns to satisfy fans.

The safety guidelines fall in line with LA County and the City of Los Angeles requirements, and have been approved by the guilds and Television City owner Hackman Capital Partners.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” has been on the air since 1987, and was renewed in May through 2022.

“I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,'” executive producer Bradley Bell said of the renewal. “We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm.”

Deadline was the first to report the story.