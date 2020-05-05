‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Finale Will Be Part Live-Action, Part Comic Book Animation

“The Blacklist” is the latest show to explore a creative solution to the coronavirus production shutdown.

The NBC series has announced that its upcoming season 7 finale, titled “The Kazanjian Brothers,” will be part live-action, part comic book-style animation.

Episode 19 was midway through shooting in New York when the production shutdown began, according to sources, leading the producers to look for creative ways to end the season. The animation component will be added to incorporate with the already-filmed live-action scenes. Cast members, including leads James Spader and Megan Boone, recorded dialogue for the animated scenes from their homes, while editors and animators are carrying out their work remotely.

“The Blacklist” is the first show to take this hybrid approach, as others, such as “All Rise” on CBS, opted to shoot from-home episodes. NBC also aired a virtual “Parks and Recreation” reunion special which featured the original cast reprising their roles.

Here’s the logline for the final episode of “Blacklist” season 7: The Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Liz must make a momentous decision.

“The Blacklist,” which was renewed for season 8 earlier this year, also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.

Spader, John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci, and Laura A. Benson serve as executive producers. The series is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

The finale will air May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.