‘The Blacklist’ Renewed for Season 8 at NBC

NBC has renewed “The Blacklist” for an eighth season.

The series stars James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives. Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, and Hisham Tawfiq also star.

“Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s story into season eight.”

The show was an immediate hit for NBC when it debuted in 2013. In its first two weeks “The Blacklist” averaged a Live+Same Day rating of 3.6 among adults 18-49 and 12 million viewers. In its current seventh season, the show is averaging a 1.1 rating and 6.6 million viewers after seven days of delayed viewing. “The Blacklist” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television in association with Davis Entertainment.

“‘The Blacklist’ continues to tell exciting and imaginative stories,” said Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony Pictures Television. “It’s due to the brilliant cast, crew and our writing staff, led by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who commit to unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight. Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television.”

Spader, Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci and Laura A. Benson serve as executive producers on the series.