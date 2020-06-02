TV Ratings: ‘The Baker and the Beauty’ Finale Rises to Season High

The writers of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty” clearly put enough yeast in the finale two episodes of season 1.

On Monday night, the show’s back-to-back finale rose to a season high rating and total viewership tally. The first episode scored a 0.6 rating and 3 million total viewers, the second a 0.5 and 2.6 million. ABC has yet to make a decision no whether it will bake a second loaf of “Baker and the Beauty.” Earlier in the night, a “Celebrity Family Feud” replay scored a 0.8 and 5.1 million viewers.

NBC lineup of game shows all ticked up from their previous episodes, with Dwayne Johnson’s “Titan Games” rising from its season debut to a 0.8 rating and 4.2 million viewers. “The Wall” grew a whopping 167% from a 0.3 rating last week to a 0.8 this time around. The show also doubled its viewership to end up with around 4 million pairs of eyeballs. “Songland” grew from a 0.5 to a 0.6, and from 2.3 million viewers to 2.7.

Over on the CW, the network’s “Iconic: TLC” special scored a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers, followed by a “Roswell, New Mexico” episode with a 0.2 and around 900,000 viewers.

CBS aired only reruns on Monday night, with a replay of “The Neighborhood” leading the way with a 0.6 rating and 4 million viewers, followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola” with a 0.5 and 3.6 million viewers. Replays of “All Rise” and “Bull” both delivered a 0.4 rating and around 3.5 million viewers between them.

Fox aired a rerun of “9-1-1” to a 0.6 rating and just over 3 million viewers, followed by an episode of its “Lone Star” spinoff with a 0.5 rating and 2.8 million viewers.