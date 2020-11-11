TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Stays on Top With First Tayshia Adams Episode

ABC aired the first full episode with Tayshia Adams as “The Bachelorette” on Tuesday night, and the dating show continued to its strong ratings performance from last week.

Last night’s episode delivered a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.1 million total viewers. That’s even on the week prior and was enough to top the broadcast tables overall. It also represents a decent up tick from the season 16 premiere with Clare Crawley. Later on ABC, the Disney-owned network’s countdown to the CMA Awards scored a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

NBC came second overall on the night, as “This Is Us” ticked down fractionally. The drama’s third episode of season 5 dipped 7% from last week to a 1.3 rating and 6.7 million total viewers. Just before that, “The Voice” grew from its previous Tuesday episode, coming in with a 1.1 rating and the largest audience of the night at 7.4 million viewers. Medical drama “Transplant” rounded things off with a 0.5 rating and 3.9 million viewers.

Over on Fox, recently canceled drama “Next” continued its run with a 0.2 rating and just over 1 million total viewers. A “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” preceded it with a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.

A new episode of “FBI Declassified” delivered a 0.3 rating and 2.8 million viewers for CBS. Prior to that 10 p.m. slot, the network aired replays of “NCIS” and “FBI,” with the former scoring a 0.4 rating and 4.8 million viewers, and the latter a 0.5 and 4.3 million.

“Vencer El Desamor” scored a 0.4 rating and 1.5 million viewers for Univision, which tied Fox and Telemundo for fourth place in the overall rankings. Telemundo was topped by “Todo Por Mi Hija,” which also scored a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million viewers.

New episodes of “Swamp Thing” and “Tell Me a Story” both came in with a 0.1 rating for the CW, as the former drew 752,000 viewers and the latter 369,000.