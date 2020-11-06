TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Draws Season High Audience as ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Mom’ Return to Series Lows

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a season high number of viewers tuned in to “The Bachelorette” last night to see Clare Crawley exit the show having found love, and Tayshia Adams take her place.

A total of 5.3 million total viewers watched last night’s episode, which represents a 15% jump from last week and a 300,000 increase on the season 16 premiere. The episode’s 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 matches the premiere for a season high. ABC, like a couple other networks, turned to election coverage at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.5 rating and 2.7 million viewers off the back of “Bachelorette.”

Elsewhere on a very crowded night, CBS comedies “Young Sheldon” and “Mom” both returned to series lows. “Young Sheldon” scored a 0.7 rating and 6.5 million viewers, which represents a full 1 million fewer viewers than its previous low. “Mom” (without Anna Faris for the first time) came in with a 0.6 rating and 4.7 million viewers, down a sizable chunk from a 0.8 and 7.1 million in last season’s finale. In between the two, new Chuck Lorre comedy “B Positive” debuted to a 0.6 rating and just under 5 million total viewers. The network’s election coverage from 10 p.m. averaged a 0.3 rating and just under 2 million viewers.

NBC aired a new episode of “Superstore” to a 0.5 rating and 2.3 million viewers, and then switched to election coverage from 9 p.m., delivering a 0.4 rating and 1.9 million viewers in that department.

Fox aired the “Thursday Night Football” clash between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, scoring a 2.4 rating and 8.6 million viewers. Green Bay won the game itself by a scored of 34-17.

A new episode of “Supernatural” scored a 0.3 rating and just over 1 million viewers, followed by “The Outpost” with a 0.1 and 459,000 viewers.

Both Univision and Telemundo averaged a 0.3 rating across the night. “La Rosa De Guadalupe” scored a 0.4 for the former, “Todo Por Mi Hija” also did so for the latter.