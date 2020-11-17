‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Tayshia’s Men Try to Prove Their Love With ‘Grown Man Challenge’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the Nov. 17 episode of “The Bachelorette.”

New Bachelorette Tayshia Adams had help searching for love this week, as several special guests joined ABC’s isolation bubble to host dates.

First, Bachelor franchise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon hosted the “Grown Man Challenge” group date, during which seven men attempted to prove their manhood by solving basic equations, demonstrating physical ability and preparing breakfast in bed. The attention quickly shifted to Bennett Jordan, the Harvard graduate who struggled with basic math and spelling challenges.

Bennett faced obstacles in the early round and was forced to forfeit the physical challenge due to an old football injury, but was ultimately crowned the champion after excelling in the breakfast in bed challenge.

Ed Waisbrot, who has been deprived of screen time for most of the season, was named the “Man Child,” and was forced to carry around a fake baby for the remainder of the date. In addition to losing the competition, he also faced conflict with Chasen Nick during the afterparty, where Ed accused him of using the show for career leverage and being “fake.”

The conflict was a distraction to Tayshia, who pulled Chasen aside to confront him about the accusations. Despite the conflict, she was still able to have standout conversations with Ben Smith and Ivan Hall (who ultimately received the group date rose).

The next day, Tayshia hosted her first rose ceremony. While she continued to be frustrated with the Chasen/Ed conflict, she kept both of them around. Instead, she eliminated Jay Smith from former Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s batch of men, and Montel Hill and Peter Giannikopoulos — two of the four introduced during Tayshia’s first night.

Wells Adams, another Bachelor franchise favorite, joined the second group date as a moderator. This date featured special guests WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas and current undefeated UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez, who trained the men to “fight for [Tayshia’s] love” before they faced each other one-on-one.

Some men were more successful than others, as Jordan Chapman took down Brendan Morais; Spencer Robertson and Ben tied, and Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu convincingly defeated Joe Park. (“I’m a lover, not a fighter,” Joe joked.) When it came time for Chasen and Ed’s standoff, Ed forfeited due to chronically dislocated shoulders. Host Chris Harrison offered anyone to fight in his place, and Noah Erb jumped from the audience to take on the challenge.

Although Noah ultimately lost the contest to Chasen, Tayshia rewarded his initiative and invited him to join the date afterparty. They had a playful conversation about his mustache (he let her shave it off), and she gave him the group date rose.

While Tayshia was impressed with Noah’s initiative, she was disappointed in Ben, who didn’t try to talk to her all night. “I’m kind of disappointed you didn’t come find me earlier, to be honest,” she told him. “I don’t want people sitting back and just thinking everything is expected. I want someone who is going to fight for me, who’s eager to talk to me.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.