‘The Bachelorette’ Moves to Thursday for Special Episode (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, ABC is set to air a special episode of “The Bachelorette” on Nov. 5, and Shudder revealed that new cast members, including Marilyn Manson, have been brought onto season 2 of “Creepshow.”

DATES

ABC revealed that a special episode of “The Bachelorette” will air on Nov. 5, with Clare Crawley and Dale Moss embarking on a date before Clare makes a decision never-before made on the show. The show usually airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m., but next Tuesday is election night, so the episode is being shifted in the schedule. Musical artists Chris and Bri, the duo who won “Listen to Your Heart,” will appear during the episode, serenading Clare on her date.

CASTING

AMC‘s Shudder streaming service, which is dedicated to horror, paranormal and thriller content, announced the addition of Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter, Iman Benson, Ryan Kwanten, Barbara Crampton, C. Thomas Howell, Denise Crosby, Breckin Meyer, Ted Raimi, Kevin Dillon and Eric Edelstein for Season 2 of “Creepshow.” Season 1 of the show became Shudder’s most-watched program after its release, and Season 2 is expected to become exclusively available on the platform in 2021. The series, based on George A. Romero‘s 1982 film, is currently being produced in Atalanta, Ga.

GREENLIGHTS

“Fast Foodies,” a cooking show with Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland, has been ordered for 10 episodes by truTV. In each episode, celebrity guests will ask the three chefs to recreate a fast food item that they enjoy and eventually reimagine the recipe in a competition against each other. Guests for the show’s first season are Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Andy Richter, Amanda Seales, Ron Funches, Charlotte McKinney, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Fortune Feimster, GaTa and Bobby Lee.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Galen Gordon will join ABC News as the senior vice president of talent strategy and development beginning on Nov. 30. In the position, he will search for potential talent and developments to bring to the on-air and editorial teams. He was formerly the vice president of the National Football League Media Group, where he led talent management. He also worked at ESPN as a coordinating producer, as well as WABC and CNN as a producer. Over his career, Gordon has spent 25 years working on news and sports programming.

SPECIALS

Terry Crews is set to host the “American Valor: We Stand Together” Veterans’ Day Special on Nov. 7, which will be rebroadcast on the American Forces Network for deployed troops to watch on Nov. 11. The event marks the 75 year anniversary of World War II, and will feature stories of American bravery exhibited by those in the service. Various celebrities will take part in the event, and there will be musical performances by Zac Brown Band, Rita Wilson and The United States Air Force Band. It will initially be broadcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and the CW.

EVENTS

Showtime and Politico have partnered for a live conversation between the hosts of “The Circus” (John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri) and four of Politico’s journalists, John Harris, Laura Barrón-López, Gabby Orr and Eugene Daniels on Nov. 5, Variety has learned exclusively. The discussion will center on the results of the 2020 election, whether it be a clear win by a candidate or the lack of a clear winner and also offer an insider’s look into what it’s like behind the scenes of a political campaign in an election as tumultuous as the 2020 presidential race. Registration for the event begins Oct. 29.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Ken Jeong, Pete Buttigieg and Sam Hunt tonight, while David Letterman, Gillian Jacobs and Gracie Abrams will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Also, Jaime Harrison and Elvis Costello will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Bette Midler and Bryan Washington will be guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and Ice Cube will appear on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”