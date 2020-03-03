×

TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor Women Tell All’ Wins Monday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kelsey McNeal/ABC

Last night’s “Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor” comfortably came out on top of the ratings charts ahead of “The Voice,” which managed to retain all its audience from last week’s premiere.

The Bachelor” episode, which gathered 17 women out of the 30-woman roster to dissect the season so far, came in at a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, down a touch on last week’s episode, and drew 6.4 million total viewers, around 400,000 viewers fewer than the previous episode. However, those numbers are up on last season’s “Women Tell All,” which came in at a 1.6 and 6 million viewers. “The Good Doctor” followed it up even at a 0.8 and 5.6 million total viewers.

Meanwhile “The Voice” managed to hold firm week-to-week, posting a 1.5 and just under 9 million total viewers, the same numbers as last week’s premiere. “Manifest” benefited from its solid lead-in, ticking up a fraction to a 0.7 rating and 3.8 million viewers, its highest tally since the season 2 premiere.

Over on Fox, “9-1-1: Lone Star” was the lone new episode of the night. The Rob Lowe-fronted freshman series scored a 0.9 rating and 5.5 million pairs of eyeballs, making it even week-to-week. A “Prodigal Son” replay came in at a 0.4 and 1.9 million viewers.

Both “All American” and “Black Lightning” posted very similar numbers to last week for the CW. The former came in at a 0.3 rating and 772,000 total viewers, while the latter scored a 0.2 and 627,000.

CBS aired only reruns, with a replay of “The Neighborhood” leading the way at a 0.7 and 5.1 million viewers. Replays of “All Rise” and “Bull” both scored a 0.5, while a “Bob Hearts Abishola” rerun posted a 0.6.

More TV

  • Kylie Bunbury Game Night

    Kylie Bunbury to Star in David E. Kelley's 'Big Sky' at ABC

    Kylie Bunbury has signed on for one of the two lead roles in David E. Kelley’s upcoming ABC procedural “The Big Sky,” Variety has learned. Bunbury will now lead the series, which is based on the book “The Highway” by C.J. Box, alongside the previously announced Katheryn Winnick. Other cast members already announced for the show [...]

  • Kidding Showtime

    How 'Kidding' Uses a Nostalgia Center to Treat Alzheimer's — and Grief

    What is more comforting for a man who is grieving: a world of puppets or immersing one’s self in the seemingly simpler time of the 1960s? For Jeff Piccirillo aka Mr. Pickles (Jim Carrey) of “Kidding,” it seems to be the latter. The second season of Dave Holstein’s Showtime comedy has expanded its worlds-within-the-world outward [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor Women Tell

    TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor Women Tell All' Wins Monday

    Last night’s “Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor” comfortably came out on top of the ratings charts ahead of “The Voice,” which managed to retain all its audience from last week’s premiere. “The Bachelor” episode, which gathered 17 women out of the 30-woman roster to dissect the season so far, came in at a [...]

  • THE MAGICIANS -- Pictured: (l-r) Trevo

    ‘The Magicians’ to End After Season 5 on Syfy

    And for its final trick, “The Magicians” is bidding farewell. Syfy has announced that the current fifth season of the fantasy show will be its last. Season 5, which is scheduled to last 13 episodes, premiered in Jan. 2020, meaning that the series finale will air on April 1. Based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels [...]

  • U.K. Freelancers Worry About Livelihoods Amid

    U.K. Freelancers Worry About Livelihoods Amid Coronavirus Spread

    U.K. broadcasting union Bectu has warned about the impact coronavirus could have on TV and film freelancers’ livelihoods. The union has been fielding calls from freelance workers keen for information on whether they are still entitled to payment even if their work is canceled because of coronavirus. The government advises that people who have been [...]

  • Rachel Maddow

    Rachel Maddow on the Election and How to Keep Trump Officials From Lying on Her Show

    Rachel Maddow’s devotees are ferocious, insatiable. Her fans are loath to miss a single nightly newscast hosted by the erudite MSNBC star. I know. I’m one of them. But it’s not only dyed-in-the-wool liberals like myself who tune in to “The Rachel Maddow Show” to feast on her scrupulous in-depth research, connect-the-dots analysis, compelling interviews, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad