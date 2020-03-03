TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor Women Tell All’ Wins Monday

Last night’s “Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor” comfortably came out on top of the ratings charts ahead of “The Voice,” which managed to retain all its audience from last week’s premiere.

“The Bachelor” episode, which gathered 17 women out of the 30-woman roster to dissect the season so far, came in at a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, down a touch on last week’s episode, and drew 6.4 million total viewers, around 400,000 viewers fewer than the previous episode. However, those numbers are up on last season’s “Women Tell All,” which came in at a 1.6 and 6 million viewers. “The Good Doctor” followed it up even at a 0.8 and 5.6 million total viewers.

Meanwhile “The Voice” managed to hold firm week-to-week, posting a 1.5 and just under 9 million total viewers, the same numbers as last week’s premiere. “Manifest” benefited from its solid lead-in, ticking up a fraction to a 0.7 rating and 3.8 million viewers, its highest tally since the season 2 premiere.

Over on Fox, “9-1-1: Lone Star” was the lone new episode of the night. The Rob Lowe-fronted freshman series scored a 0.9 rating and 5.5 million pairs of eyeballs, making it even week-to-week. A “Prodigal Son” replay came in at a 0.4 and 1.9 million viewers.

Both “All American” and “Black Lightning” posted very similar numbers to last week for the CW. The former came in at a 0.3 rating and 772,000 total viewers, while the latter scored a 0.2 and 627,000.

CBS aired only reruns, with a replay of “The Neighborhood” leading the way at a 0.7 and 5.1 million viewers. Replays of “All Rise” and “Bull” both scored a 0.5, while a “Bob Hearts Abishola” rerun posted a 0.6.