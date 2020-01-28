×
TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Dips, Still Tops ‘AGT: Chamions’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

"2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/John Fleenor)PETER WEBER, HANNAH ANN, AVONLEA, TAMMY, ALEXA
CREDIT: ABC

Although “The Bachelor” dipped week-to-week, the ABC show still managed to top the TV ratings charts for Monday night.

Episode four of the dating show’s 24th season scored a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and drew just under 6 million total viewers. That’s down around a quarter million viewers from last episode, but is still a better number than episode 2 put up. “The Good Doctor” followed it up roughly even at a 0.8 rating and 5.6 million total viewers.

“America’s Got Talent: Champions” came second on the night with a 1.1 rating and 7.3 million total viewers, even on last week. Later on NBC, “Manifest” dipped to a series low 0.6 rating and drew 3.7 million viewers, the same number as last week.

Meanwhile over on Fox, freshman drama “9-1-1: Lone Star” was also even week-to-week with a 1.0 rating and 5.5 million total viewers.

More to come…

