TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Dips, Still Tops ‘AGT: Chamions’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Although “The Bachelor” dipped week-to-week, the ABC show still managed to top the TV ratings charts for Monday night.

Episode four of the dating show’s 24th season scored a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and drew just under 6 million total viewers. That’s down around a quarter million viewers from last episode, but is still a better number than episode 2 put up. “The Good Doctor” followed it up roughly even at a 0.8 rating and 5.6 million total viewers.

“America’s Got Talent: Champions” came second on the night with a 1.1 rating and 7.3 million total viewers, even on last week. Later on NBC, “Manifest” dipped to a series low 0.6 rating and drew 3.7 million viewers, the same number as last week.

Meanwhile over on Fox, freshman drama “9-1-1: Lone Star” was also even week-to-week with a 1.0 rating and 5.5 million total viewers.

More to come…