TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!’ Premieres to Not the Greatest Numbers Ever

ABC aired the first part of its summer stroll down Bachelor Nation memory lane, however, a much smaller audience than is usual for “The Bachelor” tuned in to watch.

The premiere of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” scored a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 2.4 million total viewers. Compared with the lowest scored of the most recent season of “The Bachelor” (a 1.3 rating and 5.1 million viewers), those numbers don’t look so good, but they do aline more closely with the other “Bachelor” spinoff series “Listen to Your Heart,” which averaged a 0.6 rating and 2.8 million viewers throughout its run. Usually this time of year ABC would be airing “The Bachelorette,” but due to the coronavirus production shutdown that is obviously not the case. For further comparison, the previous season of “Bachelorette” scored a 1.5 rating and 5.8 million viewers on averaged.

Over on NBC, “Titan Games” led the way even on last week at a 0.8 and 3.9 million total viewers. “The Wall” also didn’t move any bricks, scoring a 0.7 rating and 3.7 million viewers. A new episode of “Songland,” featuring “The Politician” star Ben Platt, delivered a 0.5 and 2.4 million viewers, roughly the same score in both metrics as last time around.

CBS aired a night of reruns, with “The Neighborhood” scoring highest with a 0.5 rating and 4.1 million viewers. “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Bull” replays both scored a 0.4 and around 3.7 million pairs of eyeballs each. “All Rise” rounded things off with a 0.3 and 3.1 million viewers.

Likewise Fox aired only replays of “9-1-1” and its “Lone Star” spinoff. Both delivered a 0.4 rating and an averaged of 2.4 million viewers.

A new episode of “Roswell, New Mexico” came in at a 0.1 and 665,000 viewers on the CW. It was preceded by a “Whose Line is it Anyway” replay with a 0.2 and 923,000 viewers.