TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!’ Returns to New Low, NBC Wins Monday

ABC’s “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” returned from a three-week break to its lowest ratings yet.

The “Bachelor” highlight show scored a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 and drew only 1.5 million, roughly a 20% drop on both metrics from the previous episode. It remains to be seen whether the show can boost things a little with its final episode of the summer next week.

NBC won the night overall, thanks to an “American Ninja Warrior” special which delivered a 0.5 rating and 3.5 million total viewers. The all-star special which aired on Monday was shot after season 11 finished. Later in the night, “Dateline” scored a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “Love Island” fared better than its reality counterpart, ticking up to a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million viewers. That represents the dating show’s largest audience since the season 2 premiere a week ago. Leading into it, replays of “The Neighborhood” and “Young Sheldon” both scored a 0.4 rating. The former drew 3.4 million viewers, the latter 2.9 million. Following “Love Island,” a “Bull” rerun went low with a 0.2 rating and 2.2 million viewers.

A new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” scored a 0.2 rating and just under 1 million total viewers for the CW, followed by a replay of the improv show with the same rating and 868,000 viewers. An episode of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” came in at a 0.1 rating and 858,000 pairs of eyeballs.

Fox aired the 2015 movie “Love the Coopers,” which scored a 0.2 rating and 1.1 million viewers. The Jessie Nelson-directed feature starred Alan Arkin, John Goodman, Ed Helms and Diane Keaton.