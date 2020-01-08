×

‘The Bachelor’ Spinoff Series ‘Listen to Your Heart’ Ordered at ABC

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Hannah Brown with Luke P The Bachelorette
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

“Bachelor” fans are getting another show to obsess about.

ABC has ordered a new addition in the Bachelor Nation catalogue, titled “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.” The network has set an April 13 premiere date for the music-centric show.

The new series will “unite music and love,” as 20 single men and women embark on a journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to “form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.”

Once the couples commit to each other, they will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by “some of the biggest names in the music business.” Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” hails from Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist will executive produce the series.

The news was announced at ABC’s Television Critics Association press tour day and comes only three days after the 24th season of the popular dating show debuted. This season see pilot Pete Weber, who was recently a standout on the Hannah Brown season of “The Bachelorette,” is taking commands.

“Listen to Your Heart” joins the list of “Bachelor” spinoffs which includes “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

