TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Hits Season High, ‘AGT: Champions’ Finale Ticks Up

“The Bachelor” posted season high ratings once again, as “America’s Got Talent: Champions” concluded its second season to solid numbers.

ABC’s reality dating show topped the night with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.6 million total viewers, up fractionally from last week’s 6.6 million. “The Good Doctor” followed it up with a 0.9 rating and 5.2 million viewers, helping ABC to a comfortable overall win.

Around 7.6 million viewers tuned in to watch “AGT: Champions” crown its second winner last night. The NBC show scored a 1.2 rating, meaning it posted its highest numbers in both metrics since the season 2 premiere. However, that also represents a significant drop-off from the season 1 finale, which came in at a 1.7 rating and 10.6 million viewers. “Manifest” came in even on last week at a 0.7 and 3.8 million viewers.

Over on Fox, “9-1-1: Lone Star” led the way with a 1.2 rating and 6.9 million total viewers, the largest audience the Rob Lowe-fronted show has drawn since its series premiere. “Prodigal Son” netted a decent audience boost as a result, gaining around 500,000 pairs of eyeballs to end up with 3.6 million and a 0.7 rating.

CBS’ entire Monday night lineup was steady week-to-week. “The Neighborhood” performed strongest once again with a 0.9 rating and 6.4 million viewers, followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola” with a 0.7 and 6 million pairs of eyeballs. “All Rise” and “Bull” both scored a 0.6 rating, with the former drawing 5.3 million viewers, and the latter 6.2 million.

Finally on the CW, “All American” came in even on last week at a 0.3 rating and 760,000 total viewers. A “Black Lightning” replay scored a 0.1 and 365,000 viewers in the 9 p.m. slot.