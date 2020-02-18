×

TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Hits Season High, ‘AGT: Champions’ Finale Ticks Up

THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasn't even had one yet. (ABC/Francisco Roman)PETER WEBER
CREDIT: ABC

The Bachelor” posted season high ratings once again, as “America’s Got Talent: Champions” concluded its second season to solid numbers.

ABC’s reality dating show topped the night with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.6 million total viewers, up fractionally from last week’s 6.6 million. “The Good Doctor” followed it up with a 0.9 rating and 5.2 million viewers, helping ABC to a comfortable overall win.

Around 7.6 million viewers tuned in to watch “AGT: Champions” crown its second winner last night. The NBC show scored a 1.2 rating, meaning it posted its highest numbers in both metrics since the season 2 premiere. However, that also represents a significant drop-off from the season 1 finale, which came in at a 1.7 rating and 10.6 million viewers. “Manifest” came in even on last week at a 0.7 and 3.8 million viewers.

Over on Fox, “9-1-1: Lone Star” led the way with a 1.2 rating and 6.9 million total viewers, the largest audience the Rob Lowe-fronted show has drawn since its series premiere. “Prodigal Son” netted a decent audience boost as a result, gaining around 500,000 pairs of eyeballs to end up with 3.6 million and a 0.7 rating.

CBS’ entire Monday night lineup was steady week-to-week. “The Neighborhood” performed strongest once again with a 0.9 rating and 6.4 million viewers, followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola” with a 0.7 and 6 million pairs of eyeballs. “All Rise” and “Bull” both scored a 0.6 rating, with the former drawing 5.3 million viewers, and the latter 6.2 million.

Finally on the CW, “All American” came in even on last week at a 0.3 rating and 760,000 total viewers. A “Black Lightning” replay scored a 0.1 and 365,000 viewers in the 9 p.m. slot.

  

    

    

