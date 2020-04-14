TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Spinoff ‘Listen to Your Heart’ Off to Slow Start

The Latest “Bachelor” spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” got off to a relatively slow start on Monday night, up against stiff competition like “The Voice” on NBC and “9-1-1” and a “Tiger King” special on Fox.

“Listen to Your Heart” debuted to a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and just under 3 million total viewers. For comparison, the most recent season of “The Bachelor” averaged a 1.8 rating and 6.4 million Live+Same Day viewers. Later in the night, the series premiere of “The Baker and the Beauty” cooked up a 0.5 rating and 2.6 million viewers.

Meanwhile over on Fox, “9-1-1,” which was renewed earlier this week, ticked up to a 1.5 rating and 7.4 million total viewers, its largest tally since Sept. 2019. The network’s TMZ “Tiger King” special investigation into the figures from popular Netflix docuseries delivered a 1.1 rating and 3.9 million viewers.

“The Voice” topped the night overall for NBC, ticking up to a 1.6 rating and 9.8 million viewers, a 4-week high. Season 2 of “Songland” premiered right after to a 0.9 rating and 4.7 million viewers, a solid start given that season 1 averaged a 0.8 rating and just over 4 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “The Neighborhood” led the way at a 1.0 and 7.2 million viewers, even on last week. Likewise “Bob Hearts Abishola” also came in even at a 0.8 and 6.7 million viewers. “All Rise” ticked down from last week to a 0.6 and 6 million viewers, while “Bull” came in even at a 0.7 and 7.3 million.

On the CW, a new “Whose Line Is It Anyway” episode scored a 0.2 rating and just under 1 million pairs of eyeballs, followed by a replay of the improv show at a 0.2 and 800,000. “Roswell, New Mexico” scored a 0.1 and 634,000 viewers.