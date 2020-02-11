×

TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Jumps to Season High 6.4 Million Viewers

Will Thorne

THE BACHELOR - "2407" - The pressure mounts as hometown dates loom, but first Peter and the remaining six women travel to beautiful Lima. After a supportive conversation with his mom, Peter is inspired to pay the women a surprise visit for a serious chat. How will they respond to his wake-up call to focus on their feelings? Madison and Peter come to a make-or-break moment in their relationship after a magical day together. Peter and Natasha spend a whirlwind day shopping, eating and having fun, but will the chemistry be there? Kelsey has a family secret she dares to share with the charming pilot, but will she get a rose and a hometown date? The dreaded three-on-one date pits one confident woman against two panic-stricken bachelorettes. The tough decisions are just beginning for Peter, as four women prepare to take him home to meet their families on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Francisco Roman)NATASHA, PETER WEBER
CREDIT: ABC

The Bachelor” leapt to a season high viewership on Monday night and comfortably won the TV ratings race.

The ABC dating show, which last night saw Peter Weber whittle his potential partners down to four, scored a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers, its highest tally so far in season 24, beating the premiere by around 400,000 total viewers. That represents a 37% jump in rating and a 25% increase in viewership week-to-week.

“Good Doctor” benefited from its handy “Bachelor” boost, ticking up 12% to a 0.9 rating and 11% to 6.3 million viewers, also a season high. The medical drama’s ratings bump came on the same day that it was renewed for a fourth season.

Fox and NBC tied for second place in the overall network table, with “America’s Got Talent: Champions” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” both scoring a 1.0. For “AGT” that represents an even showing in rating, and the talent show drew 7.2 million total viewers, a 400,000 viewer bump on last week. “Manifest” followed that up with a 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers.

“Lone Star” ticked down on last episode in both metrics, as did “Prodigal Son” which followed with a 0.7 and 3.1 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “The Neighborhood,” “All Rise” and “Bull” were all up week-to-week, posting a 0.9, a 0.7, and a 0.7 respectively. However, “Neighborhood” shed around 600,000 total viewers from last episode, ending up with 6.4 million, a nine-week low. “Bob Hearts Abishola” was even at a 0.7 and 6 million total viewers.

“All American” found success on the CW, posting a 0.3 rating and 810,000 total viewers, its highest viewership since the season 2 premiere. “Black Lightning” scored a 0.2 and 650,000 total viewers, about the same number as last week.

