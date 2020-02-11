TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Jumps to Season High 6.4 Million Viewers

“The Bachelor” leapt to a season high viewership on Monday night and comfortably won the TV ratings race.

The ABC dating show, which last night saw Peter Weber whittle his potential partners down to four, scored a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers, its highest tally so far in season 24, beating the premiere by around 400,000 total viewers. That represents a 37% jump in rating and a 25% increase in viewership week-to-week.

“Good Doctor” benefited from its handy “Bachelor” boost, ticking up 12% to a 0.9 rating and 11% to 6.3 million viewers, also a season high. The medical drama’s ratings bump came on the same day that it was renewed for a fourth season.

Fox and NBC tied for second place in the overall network table, with “America’s Got Talent: Champions” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” both scoring a 1.0. For “AGT” that represents an even showing in rating, and the talent show drew 7.2 million total viewers, a 400,000 viewer bump on last week. “Manifest” followed that up with a 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers.

“Lone Star” ticked down on last episode in both metrics, as did “Prodigal Son” which followed with a 0.7 and 3.1 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “The Neighborhood,” “All Rise” and “Bull” were all up week-to-week, posting a 0.9, a 0.7, and a 0.7 respectively. However, “Neighborhood” shed around 600,000 total viewers from last episode, ending up with 6.4 million, a nine-week low. “Bob Hearts Abishola” was even at a 0.7 and 6 million total viewers.

“All American” found success on the CW, posting a 0.3 rating and 810,000 total viewers, its highest viewership since the season 2 premiere. “Black Lightning” scored a 0.2 and 650,000 total viewers, about the same number as last week.