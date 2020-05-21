‘The Bachelor’ Summer Highlight Show to Cover Sean Lowe, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Ben Higgins Seasons

ABC has revealed the first three seasons that its upcoming highlight show “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” will cover.

Sean Lowe (“The Bachelor” season 17 from 2013), Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelorette” season 11 from 2015) and Ben Higgins (“The Bachelor” season 20 from 2016) will be the first three to have their seasons picked apart in a three-hour special.

The series, which was originally titled “The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!,” was exclusively reported on by Variety in April and is set to debut with the Sean Lowe episode on June 8. Each episode will follow past Bachelors and Bachelorettes on their journeys to find love, giving audiences a chance to revisit the first-ever rose ceremony, watch rarely seen outtakes, and be reintroduced to some of Bachelor Nation’s unforgettable men and women.

Here’s the schedule for the first three episodes:

MONDAY, JUNE 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET) – Sean Lowe

MONDAY, JUNE 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET) – Kaitlyn Bristowe

MONDAY, JUNE 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET) – Ben Higgins

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.

In other recent Bachelor Nation news, Variety also exclusively reported that “The Bachelorette” is currently eyeing a tentative production restart this summer, which would mean the series would air in the fall. As previously reported, the new season would shoot within the confines of one large location, which is yet to be determined. All contestants and crew members will be tested before entering the private venue, and then effectively quarantined on-site for the duration of the season’s shoot. However, no concrete plans have been put in place as of yet.