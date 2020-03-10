TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Jumps to Season High With Finale Part 1

Things are heating up for “The Bachelor,” both in terms of Peter Weber’s tough decision and in terms of the ratings.

The ABC dating show aired part 1 of its finale last night to series high numbers. The 7.6 million total viewers who tuned in were left on a cliffhanger, which will likely provide an even bigger boost for part 2 on Tuesday night. Last night’s episode scored a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, the highest rating so far this season. However, those numbers are both down on last season’s equivalent episode, which scored a 2.3 and 8.1 million viewers.

“The Bachelor” still provided a handy lead-in for “The Good Doctor,” which ticked up to a 0.9 rating and 5.8 million viewers, its highest tally for eight weeks.

Elsewhere, “The Voice” provided the stiffest competition on the night at a 1.3 rating and 8.7 million viewers, which represents a 13% rating drop from last Monday’s episode. “Manifest” followed it up at a 0.6 and 3.9 million viewers, which represents the drama’s largest audience since the season 2 premiere.

Over on Fox, “9-1-1: Lone Star” aired its season 1 finale to a 0.9 rating and around 5.3 million viewers, its smallest audience to date, which isn’t entirely surprising given it was a crowded Monday night.

Meanwhile CBS’ lineup didn’t see a too much movement week-to-week, with “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” coming in even at a 0.9 and a 0.7 respectively. Both lost a little ground in total viewers, however, with the former drawing 6.2 million and the latter 5.7 million. “All Rise” ticked down from last episode to a 0.5 rating and 4.6 million pairs of eyeballs, its smallest audience for season 1 so far. “Bull” rounded off the night ticking up to a 0.7 and 6.3 million viewers.

The CW aired two season finales for “All American” and “Black Lightning.” The former scored a 0.2 and 739,000 total viewers, and the latter a 0.2 and 553,000 (its third smallest audience for season 3).