×

TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Draws 4-Year High 8.5 Million Viewers

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 2" - Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison appeared live with Chris Harrison to talk about those tumultuous days in Australia and the rollercoaster of events that have happened since. ItÕs all on night two of the two-night, live special, season finale event on "The Bachelor," TUESDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor)CHRIS HARRISON, PETER WEBER
CREDIT: ABC

The finale of season 24 of “The Bachelor” draw the ABC dating series’ largest audience in four years.

Just under 8.5 million viewers tuned in last night to see pilot Peter Weber make his final choice and take off into the sunset, well, sort of. The show scored a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, matching the rating put up by last season’s finale. That viewership figure represents its largest since the season 20 finale back in 2016. Ben Higgins’ final episode drew 9.2 million viewers.

Following “The Bachelor,” “For Life” was boosted a 0.8 rating and 3.2 million total viewers, a freshman season high in both metrics.

Elsewhere, “This Is Us” struggled to compete with the surging “Bachelor,” sinking to a series low 1.1 rating and 5.6 million total viewers. That’s around 800,000 viewers fewer than the previous series low, which came in at a 1.3 rating. “New Amsterdam” came in even on last episode ratings-wise at a 0.7, but took a viewership hit like “This Is Us,” ending up with 4.5 million. “Ellen’s Game of Games” rounded off the night at a 0.9 and 4.4 million viewers.

“NCIS” was still the most watched show on the night with 10.4 million tuning in, however, the long-running CBS show did dip around 12% in rating to a 1.0. “FBI” fell from a 0.9 rating and 9.2 million viewers to a 0.8 and 8.3 million this time around, while its “Most Wanted” spinoff came in at a 0.6 and 6.1 million.

Over on Fox, “The Resident” scored a 0.7 rating and 3.7 million total viewers, while “Empire” dipped just below the 2 million viewers mark for the first time in its six season run, coming in with 1.99 million and a 0.6 rating.

“The Flash” ticked down to a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million viewers for the CW, followed by “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at a 0.2 and 774,000 viewers.

More TV

  • THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season

    TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Finale Draws 4-Year High 8.5 Million Viewers

    The finale of season 24 of “The Bachelor” draw the ABC dating series’ largest audience in four years. Just under 8.5 million viewers tuned in last night to see pilot Peter Weber make his final choice and take off into the sunset, well, sort of. The show scored a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, matching [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz High Fidelity

    ‘High Fidelity’ Gets So Many Things Right — Did It Get the Music Wrong?

    Even with the miraculous Second Coming of vinyl, the prospects for a successful reboot of the record-store drama “High Fidelity” seemed grim. Twenty years after the John Cusack film, nearly 25 after Nick Hornby’s novel, the shrines to vinyl depicted in the book and movie — epicenters of local music scenes, vanguards of taste and [...]

  • Matt Lucas'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

    'Bridesmaids' Comic Matt Lucas Joins ‘The Great British Bake Off’

    British comic Matt Lucas (“Little Britain,” “Bridesmaids,” “Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland”) will be joining host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood for the 11th season of “The Great British Bake Off,” which begins filming this spring. “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television,” said Lucas. “I [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney's Bob Iger: 'We're All Sobered' By Global Coronavirus Crisis

    Disney executive chairman Bob Iger opened Disney’s annual meeting in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday with an acknowledgement of the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis while also trying to assure investors that the company is strong enough to withstand a downturn in business. “We’re all sobered by the concern that we feel for everyone affected [...]

  • CES Tech Media Placeholder

    5 Ways Entertainment Companies Are Doing Business During Coronavirus

    Entertainment companies are doing business online while the world confronts the epidemic. Online film fest Online film platform Stage32 is inviting filmmakers who were accepted to SXSW to screen films via their platform, saying it will promote the titles to its community of more than 600,000 creatives and industry executives. Patton Oswalt endorsed the idea [...]

  • Ozark Netflix

    How the New DGA Deal Foreshadows WGA, SAG-AFTRA Talks

    The major studios have made their first big move in the 2020 cycle of labor negotiations with Hollywood unions. Now, the industry is waiting to see how that opening bid plays with the two unions that could be hot zones of volatility later this year: the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. The Directors Guild [...]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    Media Entrepreneur Wants to Help TV Industry Host Virtual Upfronts

    Jack Myers is a ubiquitous presence in the advertising community. Now he wants to become an even bigger part of the business. Myers, a former CBS executive who now operates a consulting and content business known as MediaVillage, is eager to help TV companies stage “upfront” presentations that can be streamed to audiences and clients [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad