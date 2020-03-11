TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Draws 4-Year High 8.5 Million Viewers

The finale of season 24 of “The Bachelor” draw the ABC dating series’ largest audience in four years.

Just under 8.5 million viewers tuned in last night to see pilot Peter Weber make his final choice and take off into the sunset, well, sort of. The show scored a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, matching the rating put up by last season’s finale. That viewership figure represents its largest since the season 20 finale back in 2016. Ben Higgins’ final episode drew 9.2 million viewers.

Following “The Bachelor,” “For Life” was boosted a 0.8 rating and 3.2 million total viewers, a freshman season high in both metrics.

Elsewhere, “This Is Us” struggled to compete with the surging “Bachelor,” sinking to a series low 1.1 rating and 5.6 million total viewers. That’s around 800,000 viewers fewer than the previous series low, which came in at a 1.3 rating. “New Amsterdam” came in even on last episode ratings-wise at a 0.7, but took a viewership hit like “This Is Us,” ending up with 4.5 million. “Ellen’s Game of Games” rounded off the night at a 0.9 and 4.4 million viewers.

“NCIS” was still the most watched show on the night with 10.4 million tuning in, however, the long-running CBS show did dip around 12% in rating to a 1.0. “FBI” fell from a 0.9 rating and 9.2 million viewers to a 0.8 and 8.3 million this time around, while its “Most Wanted” spinoff came in at a 0.6 and 6.1 million.

Over on Fox, “The Resident” scored a 0.7 rating and 3.7 million total viewers, while “Empire” dipped just below the 2 million viewers mark for the first time in its six season run, coming in with 1.99 million and a 0.6 rating.

“The Flash” ticked down to a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million viewers for the CW, followed by “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at a 0.2 and 774,000 viewers.