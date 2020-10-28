‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“The Baby-Sitters Club” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

The announcement comes after the first season of the show was released in July. The second season is currently slated to debut in 2021. The cast announced the second season in a video posted Wednesday.

Based on the best-selling book series of the same name by Ann M. Martin, “The Baby-Sitters Club” follows Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schafer, Jessie Ramsey, and Mallory Pike as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

It stars Sophie Grace as Kristy, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Xochitl Gomez as Dawn, Anais Lee as Jessie, and Vivian Watson as Mallory.

Rachel Shukert will return as showruner and executive producer for Season 2. Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca also executive produce along with Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer, and Frank Smith of Walden Media. Martin is a producer on the series.

The show was well received by critics upon its release, with Season 1 holding a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 43 critics reviewing. Variety’s Caroline Framke wrote in her review of the show that “So much of this new ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ speaks to the care that went into it.”

“The Baby-Sitters Club” books have sold over 180 million copies to date. It was previously adapted into a television series in 1990, which ran for one season on HBO before airing in syndication on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel. It was then adapted into a feature film in 1995 that starred Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik, and Schuyler Fisk.