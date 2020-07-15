France’s TF1 Adapts Global Agency’s ‘Is That Really Your Voice?’

French broadcaster TF1 will air entertainment show “Good Singers,” hosted by TV personality Anthony Lambert, from July 17.

The weekly prime time show is based on Istanbul-headquartered distributor Global Agency’s original format “Is That Really Your Voice?,” created by Izzet Pinto, in which a panel must select the talented singers from a group based purely on their appearance.

Pinto said: “The idea for the show came from watching the singer Susan Boyle, who rose to fame on a talent show. That inspired me to create this format. Her voice did not match her look and created big surprising moments for the audience. This feeling led me to create this idea.”

In the show, two teams of three celebrities each compete against one another. In each episode, 12 contestants will take the stage, each with a numbered label, and each pretending to be a good singer. The celebrities’ goal is to distinguish the fakes from the genuine artists among the candidates. The winning team’s prize money will be donated to a charity.

Istanbul-based Global Agency’s portfolio includes dramas such as “1001 Nights,” “Magnificent Century,” “Broken Pieces” and “Mother.” In recent years, the business has diversified into formats such as lifestyle, talent, dating and game shows, with standouts including “Shopping Monsters,” “Keep Your Light Shining,” “Perfect Bride” and “The Remix.”

Global Agency recently inked a distribution deal with STXtv for Netflix Original docudrama series “Rise of Empires: Ottoman,” to sell the property exclusively in Latin America. The six-episode series is produced by Red Arrow Studios-backed Karga Seven Pictures and chronicles the rise of Ottoman ruler Mehmed II, aka Mehmed the Conqueror.