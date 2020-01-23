×

Terry Crews Addresses Gabrielle Union ‘America’s Got Talent’ Controversy

Will Thorne

Terry Crews
“America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews addressed reports that Gabrielle Union was effectively fired from the competition show in November after raising concerns over insensitivities to women and people of color.

Speaking to “Today Show” hosts, Crews said that the reports did not match his experience working on the NBC show.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ in fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. The Top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white, it was everything in the gamut,” Crews said.

“Now I have to say this too. When you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source. It’s funny, because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do. She was like, first of all, if it’s coming from an unnamed source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly,” he added.

