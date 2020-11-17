Television Academy Foundation Redesigns Summer Internships and Fellowships; Applications Now Open

The Television Academy Foundation has reworked its Summer college internship and fellowship programs for 2021, in recognition of the pandemic and the resulting uncertain job market. Applications for the summer 2021 programs are now available for eligible undergraduate and graduate students, and can be filed through Jan. 19, 2021.

Among 55 early career opportunities, the Academy will provide 20 full-time paid remote internships in development for a variety of television programs.

The foundation will also offer the “Start Trek Command Training Program,” established in partnership with CBS Studios, to offer immersive experiences with the creatives behind the “Star Trek” franchise. And internships for Los Angeles-area foster youth will be available through Dick Wolf’s Wolf Family Foundation. These two in-person programs will run from mid-June through mid-August 2021.

The Academy will offer 30 remote fellowships across 18 television disciplines, including directing, animation, casting, interactive media and scriptwriting. The summer fellows will be paired up with industry mentors and invited to educational panels on building a personal brand and navigating the job market during the ongoing pandemic.

“The Foundation’s internship and fellowship programs serve as a pathway to employment for aspiring students,” said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “We provide unique opportunities for students to gain experience and network with top creative and executive talent, which can directly impact their career. The challenges of launching a career post-graduation during the COVID-19 pandemic is daunting. We are committed to offering these outstanding students added remote opportunities to help further their professional development during these unprecedented times.”

Finalists for both programs are selected by members of the Television Academy, and the final selection is made by participating host companies, such as Valhalla Entertainment, Act III Productions and the Wolper Organization.

Established in 1980, the Academy’s internship program has launched the careers of notable industry professionals including Rachel Axler, Kristen Bartlett, Martin Bruestle, Natasha Chen, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Craig Mazin, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Kevin Wandell.