Television Academy’s College TV Awards to Take Place Remotely; Presenters Include Jimmy Fallon

The Television Academy Foundation’s College Television Awards are going virtual. In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual event will take place via a remote webcast, rather than an in-person event, for the first time in its history.

The livestream of the awards will take place on Saturday, May 30, at 5 p.m. PT. Among the presenters are “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon; Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers: Forever Home”), Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”), Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”), Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada (“Vida”), Gabi Butler (Cheer), Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (“All Rise”); and Shoshannah Stern (“Grey’s Anatomy”). Albert Lawrence (CBS’s Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation and IMDb’s On the Scene – Interviews), also a Television Academy Foundation alumnus, will host.

“A College Television Award nomination is one of the highest honors aspiring students can receive because they are selected by members of the Television Academy,” said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation.

“While these exceptional students aren’t able to come together this year in person, we wanted to ensure that this celebration would be equally special and memorable,” she added. “By livestreaming the awards to a global audience, the Foundation is able to provide greater exposure for our nominees than ever before. We’re very proud to have international student nominees from Israel, South Korea and Venezuela, among other countries; and now their families around the world can join in the celebration.”

This year’s 40th College Television Awards has lined up 98 student nominees. They’re vying for top honors in eight categories, including comedy, drama, news and nonfiction series, and a $3,000 cash prize.

The College Television Awards will also name the recipient of the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship, which gives a $10,000 cash prize to a student program “that best portrays disability topics and issues or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition.”

Normally the awards are handed out at the end of a multi-day retreat for the nominees behind student-produced programs from U.S. colleges and universities in Los Angeles.

That summit will now also take place online, as a series of online events and webinars, “designed to educate, mentor and enhance professional development for all nominees prior to the awards show.” Virtual panel discussions with creative and executive talent from TV series will include programs such as “Insecure,” “The Good Doctor,” Lego Masters” and “Vida.”