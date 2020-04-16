‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows’ Director Developing Food Sketch Show at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

The four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are pretty obsessed with food and so, it turns out, is the director of their most recent big screen outing.

Dave Green, who helmed 2016’s “TMNT: Out of the Shadows,” is teaming up with actor Joe Cobden (“Fargo”) to create a food-based sketch comedy series at Quibi.

The project is called “Toothpix” and hails from “Tim & Eric Awesome Show” producers Abso Lutely and “Chef’s Table” production house Supper Club. Based on the Instagram account of the same name, the show is set entirely in the world of celebrity chefs, restaurants and influencer culture, and aims to celebrate the absurdities of the food world.

“Toothpix” is being produced by Josh Cohen and Dave Kneebone for Abso Lutely, and David Gelb, Brian McGinn, and Jason Sterman for Supper Club.

Green was recently tapped to direct Warner Bros.’ live action-animation hybrid Wile E. Coyote movie, as Variety reported exclusively. Prior to “TMNT,” Green directed the cult animated film “Earth to Echo,” about a group of kids who come to the rescue of a visiting alien. He is a protege of Sam Raimi, and a prolific music video and short film director.

Quibi, which launched April 6 and accumulated 1.7 million downloads in its first week of launch, seems to be developing a small line of food-inspired comedy series. Their food offerings already include “Dishmantled,” a cooking competition hosted by Tituss Burgess which starts with a cannon blasting a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs, and “Biggest Little Cook-Off,” a teeny-tiny food competition series hosted by Andy Samberg.