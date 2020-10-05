‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” has become the latest one and done series at Netflix.

The series has been canceled by the streamer after only a single season, Variety has confirmed. News of the show’s swift end comes less than two months after debuted.

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” centered around sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley who team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama – love, sex, and study hall.

Sources close to the situation note that unlike the traditional broadcast and cable outfits, Netflix chooses to bypass the pilot process and typically hands out whole season greenlights to its projects, which goes some way to explaining the growing list of series which only lasted for one season at the streamer.

In the last few months, that list has also included mystery drama “The Society,” coming-of-age drama “I Am Not Okay With This,” and puppet series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” was created by Kathleen Jordan, who also wrote and co-executive produced. Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick also served as executive producers on the 10-episode series. The first episode was directed and executive produced by Jesse Peretz.

