MTV Announces ‘Teen Wolf’ Virtual Reunion Special

Get ready to revisit Beacon Hills High School, or at least one very important graduating class: “Teen Wolf” will be delivering a virtual reunion special on June 5, MTV announced Thursday.

This special celebration is in honor of the supernatural teen drama’s ninth anniversary, but it is also only the first in a new digital format entitled “MTV Reunions,” which is designed to bring together cast members from television’s most memorable shows, all with a charitable angle. The “Teen Wolf” reunion will spotlight and benefit First Responders First, which aids frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelley Hennig, Dylan O’Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry will all take part in this virtual reunion, which will be hosted by MTV News’ Josh Horowitz.

During the special, they will reminisce about the show and discuss their lives now, joining a growing list of fan-favorite series to come back together for a good cause during this pandemic. Others who recently reunited virtually include the cast and creator of “Community,” who participated in a table read in addition to a Q&A; some of the cast of “Friday Night Lights,” who watched the pilot together; and the cast of “Melrose Place,” who relived highlights of the Aaron Spelling primetime soap opera’s seven-season run.

“MTV Reunions: Teen Wolf” will be free to watch on MTV’s YouTube channel at noon on June 5, but it will also stream across MTV News, MTV brand, MTV Vault and the “Teen Wolf” social accounts.

“Teen Wolf” ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. The series started when once-average high school student Scott McCall (Posey) got bit by a werewolf and had to learn how to keep his deadly new secret while still juggling high school life. His town of Beacon Hills was revealed to be more of a hotbed for supernatural activity than it appeared at first glance, with characters including werewolf hunters, a banshee and a kitsune.

This “MTV Reunions” piece of programming coincides with the network’s launch of the #AloneTogether initiative, which is a global talent and social media-driven campaign designed to educate the younger demographic about the importance of social distancing.