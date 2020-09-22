Teddi Mellencamp Confirms She’s Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Teddi Mellencamp, the daughter of John Mellencamp, announced on Tuesday that she will not be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” next season.

In a short video on Instagram, Mellencamp shared that her contract with Bravo has ended after three years. “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what’s going on,” she said. “I recently found out that my contract as a housewife is not being renewed.”

Mellencamp continued with her honest response to leaving the show. “It feels like a break-up almost, because you’ve developed such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show.”

A Bravo spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Mellencamp joined the show in 2017, starring in seasons 8, 9 and 10 of the Beverly Hills franchise.

Last week, the 39-year-old accountability coach found herself under social media scrutiny, after several women came forward with allegations against her “All In” accountability program that she promoted on Bravo. Former participants have said the program restricted them to 500 to 1,000 calories a day, required an hour of cardiovascular activity and a signed NDA.

In the most recent season of the show, Mellencamp’s story revolved around her pregnancy with her daughter, Dove. The mother of three also shared in the show that co-star Brandi Glanville told her and Kyle Richards about Glanville’s alleged affair with Denise Richards. After having a showdown with co-star Lisa Rinna in the final episode of season 10, Richards has announced that she will be leaving the show.