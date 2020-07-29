Variety to Fete Netflix’s Ted Sarandos With Vanguard Award at Mipcom

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer, will be honored with Variety’s Vanguard Award at the annual Mipcom international content sales conference set for Oct. 12-15 in Cannes.

The Vanguard Award recognizes individuals and companies that have made a significant contribution to the global business of entertainment. Sarandos will receive the kudo and take part in a Q&A with Variety business editor Cynthia Littleton that will be made available virtually to registered Mipcom attendees at 4:45 p.m. GMT/10:45 a.m. ET on Oct. 12.

“Variety is honored to add Sarandos and Netflix to our list of Vanguard Award recipients. No company has done more to expand the scope of the content business around the world than Netflix,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer. “Under Ted Sarandos’ leadership, Netflix has been an innovator and a leader in reshaping the content marketplace for the 21st century. And they have prospered by backing an impressive and diverse array of creative talent.”

This year’s Mipcom gathering will be a mix of in-person events at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes and virtual presentations in light of social distancing measures required by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarandos has steered Netflix’s content operations since 2000. He led the company’s move into original production in 2013 and he was promoted earlier this month to the post of co-CEO alongside Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings.

Past recipients of Variety’s Vanguard Award include former HBO chairman-CEO Richard Plepler, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” creator/executive producer RuPaul Charles and Marion Edwards, former president of international for 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.