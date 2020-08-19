‘Ted Lasso’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

Apple has renewed comedy series “Ted Lasso” for a second season, Variety has learned.

The news comes less than a week after the series premiered on the streamer, with the first three episodes becoming available at that time. The fourth episode will debut on Friday.

The second season will consist of 10 episodes like the first and is slated to debut next year. The series stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold via Doozer Productions. Lisa Katzer serves as co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television produce. Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt developed the series based o

The Ted Lasso character originally appeared in an NBC Sports video in 2013 to help promote the fact that NBC Sports would begin broadcasting English Premier League games. It proved so successful that NBC brought the character back the following year to serve as an analyst.

Apple’s other current comedy offerings include “Dickinson” and “Mythic Quest.” The streamer has also ordered the dark comedy “The Shrink Next Door” starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, inspired by true events documented in the Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name.

Apple recently picked up 18 Emmy nominations across six of its shows. That includes eight nominations for the streamer’s flagship drama “The Morning Show,” including a best actress in a drama for series co-lead Jennifer Aniston.