TCA 2020: 4 Things We Learned on Fox Day

Fox kicked off the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena on Tuesday, announcing some new projects while showcasing some of their midseason fare.

The network made several announcements to kick off the day, including a holiday special from the “Robot Chicken” team and signing a new deal with Mara Brock Akil.

Fox Adds More Masks to Its Lineup

Following the smash hit success of “The Masked Singer,” Fox is adding another masked competition series to its lineup. The network has officially greenlit “The Masked Dancer,” based on a segment from “The Ellen Show.” Ellen DeGeneres will executive produce the new series, which will see celebrity contestants performing unique dances while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks.

Don’t Expect a “9-1-1” Crossover Episode…Yet

“9-1-1” has proven to be a hit for Fox, with the new Texas-based series “9-1-1: Lone Star” now set to debut after the Super Bowl in February. But although both shows take place in the same universe, creator Tim Minear said that there are currently no plans for a crossover.

“We’ve talked about it but I’m not there yet,” he said. “I’m interested in keeping both shows in their own lane. They complement each other. They’re very different…’Lone Star’ does not need ‘9-1-1,’ ‘9-1-1’ does not need Lone Star.

“Filthy Rich” Is Not Meant to Make Fun of Christianity

“Filthy Rich” creator Tate Taylor grew up in the Presbyterian church, but his new Fox drama is not designed to convince the audience that one family’s religious beliefs are better than any others.

“The show is not pro-Christianity, it’s not about religion, it’s about people who are all very different who would otherwise never speak to each other and what does that look like?” Taylor said. “It was very important that we don’t make fun of anybody, but we poke fun a little bit at everybody. Everyone’s faith is real.”

“Next” Will Make You Re-Think Owning a Smart Speaker

Manny Coto’s new Fox drama “Next” centers on a super intelligent A.I. and the few people who know it not only exists but has gone rogue and is out to harm people. In that way, the first season is one of a manhunt — but for an entity that can’t be physically seen and is something that many don’t believe even exists.

“It’s a chase through the season of trying to find this thing and destroy it before it gets to a place where it becomes unstoppable but along the way the A.I. is striking back at our characters,” Coto said.