×

Tavis Smiley Calls PBS Probe ‘Sham Investigation’ Ahead of Trial

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tavis Smiley
CREDIT: Roger Askew/Shutterstock

Following a spate of sexual misconduct allegations that prompted PBS to cancel “Tavis Smiley” in late 2017 and led to an ongoing legal dispute between the broadcaster and former talk show host, Smiley has taken to Facebook to defend himself ahead of the trial, which begins Monday.

Citing a famous line from Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” — John Proctor’s “Because it is my name” — Smiley contends that the PBS accusations have threatened to ruin him “professionally, economically, emotionally, and even spiritually.”

He had in January lost a bid to toss out PBS’ countersuit that alleges he violated his contract with the broadcaster by having sex with his subordinates. Smiley, in his Facebook post, acknowledged that he had “consensually dated persons with whom I had worked” over his 30-year broadcast career and “[his] truth might represent professional misjudgment, albeit decades ago.”

Per a recently unsealed report from a PBS-hired external investigator, Smiley’s alleged misconduct spans decades and includes inappropriate sexual comments, touching, verbal abuse and sexual relationships with subordinates and guests on his show. Several women who had sexual relationships with him came forward noted the unequal power dynamics at play, given his seniority.

“The truth is that PBS conducted a sham investigation and fired me based on arbitrary and esoteric ‘standards and values’ that were certainly not applied evenly to the talent throughout the organization, that they relied on false statements from anonymous sources who never even worked for my company, and that other witness testimony was utterly discredited, unsubstantiated or completely uncorroborated,” wrote Smiley on Facebook.

“The folk who pilot PBS are real people; people who are fallible and flawed, people who make mistakes, people with prejudices, people who hold grudges,” he added. “The same people who broadcast Sesame Street are not above starting a street fight.”

PBS also accuses Smiley of failing to return $1.9 million in unused funds from the production of his show.

Here is Smiley’s full statement:

More TV

  • John Travolta'The Fanatic' film premiere, Arrivals,

    John Travolta to Star Opposite Kevin Hart in Quibi Action Series 'Die Hart'

    John Travolta is returning to TV for the first time since his turn as Robert Shapiro in “American Crime Story.” The actor has been cast to star opposite Kevin Hart in “Die Hart,” a comedy-action series coming to Quibi, the short-form content provider launching April 6. In “Die Hart,” Hart plays a fictionalized version of [...]

  • Tavis Smiley

    Tavis Smiley Calls PBS Probe 'Sham Investigation' Ahead of Trial

    Following a spate of sexual misconduct allegations that prompted PBS to cancel “Tavis Smiley” in late 2017 and led to an ongoing legal dispute between the broadcaster and former talk show host, Smiley has taken to Facebook to defend himself ahead of the trial, which begins Monday. Citing a famous line from Arthur Miller’s “The [...]

  • Mandalorian Baby Yoda

    'The Mandalorian' to Return in October, 'The Falcon and the Winter Solider' to Premiere in August

    Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” original spinoff series “The Mandalorian” is returning for Season 2 in October, said Disney chief Bob Iger on the company’s earnings call Tuesday. Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will premiere in August, while “WandaVision” will make its debut on the streaming service in December. Iger also disclosed that Disney [...]

  • Ray Donovan

    'Ray Donovan' Canceled After Seven Seasons at Showtime

    Showtime has canceled the drama series “Ray Donovan” after seven seasons. The series starred Liev Schreiber as the title character, a fixer for the rich and famous at first in Los Angeles and later in New York. The news comes just weeks after the seventh season concluded on Jan. 19. Along with Schreiber, the cast [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney Delivers Impressive Streaming Numbers, Tops Wall Street Expectations With Earnings

    Disney is getting the year off to a strong start, beating Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter that encompassed the company’s giant leap into the new era of direct-to-consumer business operations. Disney Plus delivered an impressive 26.5 million subscribers, starting from Nov. 12 through year’s end. The Mouse’s earnings per share and revenue numbers for [...]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    TV Stations Press NBCU on Plans For Early Streaming of Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers

    NBCUniversal and its affiliates have been trying to resolve an early argument about new plans for its late-night lineup. NBCU has made plain its intentions to stream Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” and Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” on its new Peacock streaming-video service a few hours before the programs normally debut for linear TV viewers after [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Disney Plus Reaches 26.5 Million Subscribers, Hulu Hits 30.4 Million

    Disney Plus has amassed 26.5 million subscribers after just three months in business. Walt Disney Co. disclosed as part of its quarterly earnings release on Tuesday the first subscriber figures for the streaming service that is leading the charge for Hollywood as the entertainment industry embraces the on-demand revolution. The 26.5 million number reflects subscribers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad