TV Ratings: ‘Taskmaster’ and ‘Fridge Wars’ Start Off Cold for CW

The CW premiered two of its international acquisitions to low numbers on a rerun heavy Sunday night.

Canadian series “Fridge Wars,” which sees professional chefs attempting to make restaurant quality dishes from ingredients found in a family’s refrigerator, debuted coldly to a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 432,000 viewers. Later on, U.K. comedy panel show “Taskmaster” scored the same rating and only 224,000 viewers. The show is hosted by comedians Greg Davies and Alex Horne, and consists of a lineup of comedians performing a series of weird and whacky tasks assigned by the two hosts.

ABC was the only other network not to air only reruns on Sunday, with its coverage of the NBA game between Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets technically leading the night with a 0.7 rating and an averaged audience of 2.1 million viewers. Just before that, an “America’s Funniest Home Videos” replay delivered a 0.6 rating and 3.8 million viewers.

CBS came second on the night, thanks primarily to a “60 Minutes” replay which came in at a 0.6 and 7.1 million total viewers. Reruns of “Tough As Nails,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans” all scored a 0.3 rating. The competition series drew 2.3 million viewers, while “NCIS: LA” drew 2.6 million and “NCIS: NOLA” just under 3 million.

Over on NBC, replays of “Cannonball,” “Titan Games” and “America’s Got Talent” all scored a 0.3 rating also. “Cannonball” led the way viewership-wise with 2.1 million, followed by “AGT” with 1.9 million and “Titan Games” with 1.6 million.

Univision tied NBC and Telemundo for third place overall, with news episodes of “¿Quién es la máscara?” (the Mexican version of “The Masked Singer”) scoring a 0.4 rating.

Fox aired replays of its Animation Domination Sunday lineup, which saw “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” all scored the same 0.3 rating. “Bless The Harts” trailed a little with a 0.2 rating.