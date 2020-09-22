Tamron Hall Speaks Out About Her Interview With Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder

On Tuesday morning’s episode of her talk show, Tamron Hall refuted a report from Us Weekly that former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder felt “unprepared” during her interview with the host.

The report claims that Schroeder felt the conversation about her behavior toward her former co-star Faith Stowers, which led Schroeder’s firing from the show, was “awkward” and put her on the spot. Hall claimed it was a “fair and open conversation,” sharing the behind-the-scenes details of her show.

“I don’t tell people the specific questions I’m going to ask them. How they answer, that’s up to them,” Hall said. “But the topic and everything we discussed, Stassi knew. She knew the subject matter; she knew what I was going to ask her, not the questions.”

The night before the interview, Hall added, she was asked not to discuss Schroeder’s controversial comments on the #MeToo movement, in which she criticized women who came forward about their experiences with sexual assault.

“I want to be honest with you. Given that she was five months pregnant, the issue of race was hard enough for her and for me, and there was a lot to unpack,” the host continued. “So I said we’re not going to go down that road, but we would have this difficult conversation that we all should have to provide a better platform for our children.”

Schroeder, along with her co-star Kristen Doute, were fired after Stowers revealed that the two women reported her to the police in response to a 2018 Daily Mail article depicting a Black woman wanted for theft.

In her interview with Hall, Schroeder addressed her racial misconduct for the first time, explaining she wanted to reflect on the situation before she spoke out, although she and Doute had apologized to Stowers in June.

“It is absolutely my fault that I didn’t know better, but the issue is I did not know better,” Schroeder said in the interview. “I want to be a part of the solution, I’ve been a part of the problem for years now.”

She added that she does not feel like a victim of cancel culture, but “needed” the push to reflect on her misbehavior. At the conclusion of the interview, Schroeder said she would not return to “Vanderpump Rules” if she had the chance, and that she wants to focus on motherhood.

Watch Hall’s full response below.