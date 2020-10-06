‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed for Season 3 by Walt Disney Television

Tamron Hall is bringing her self-titled talk show back for another outing.

Walt Disney Television has picked up “Tamron Hall” for a third season only a couple weeks after its second season debuted. The renewal means Hall will be on the air through 2022.

“Tamfam, thank you for giving us the space and grace to have a real conversation every day. Life is about the tough talks; but for me, more than anything else, it’s about having an honest, fair and open discussion where we can laugh, learn and find hope together,” said Hall. “Thank you to my Disney-ABC team for proving we can still dream together and to our terrific station partners. Also thanks to our many guests who have agreed it’s time to say ‘let’s talk about it.’”

Hall, an alumna of NBC’s “Today” and MSNBC, first aired her show across ABC Owned Television Stations in September of last year. Her human interest-oriented hour has performed respectably to date, especially amid difficult COVID-19 times for daytime in general.

“Tamron and our team aggressively came out of the starting block for a fantastic first month of our new season,” added William Burton, SVP of syndication, daytime and sports at ABC Entertainment. “From exclusive newsmaking interviews to compelling conversations, we look forward to the ‘Tamron Hall’ show remaining a daytime destination for viewers for years to come.”

The show is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Distribution. It is executive produced by Hall and showrunner Candi Carter. “Tamron Hall” broadcasts from New York City, featuring a blend of live and taped shows.

“‘Tamron Hall’ provides a current and relevant platform for people to come tell their stories,” said Carter, who joined as showrunner ahead of season 2. “I’m thrilled that now we’ll have more opportunities to tell great stories and be an exciting daytime destination.”