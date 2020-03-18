×

‘Tamron Hall’ Talk Show Sets Showrunner Shuffle

Tamron Hall
Daytime talk show “Tamron Hall” is making some behind-the-scenes changes.

Candi Carter, who has spent the past five years as an executive producer on “The View,” will take over for Talia Parkinson-Jones as showrunner of the topical daytime talk show hosted by “Today” and MSNBC veteran Hall. “Tamron Hall” is dark for at least the next two weeks amid the widespread shutdowns due to coronavirus precautions.

Carter will take the reins from Talia Parkinson-Jones, who was co-executive producer and showrunner on the series produced for first-run syndication by Walt Disney Television. It’s unclear whether Bill Geddie, the famed producer who helped Barbara Walters launch “The View,” will remain on board as an executive producer.

Hall’s show debuted in September. The show serves up a mix of celebrity guests and feel-good segments with everyday people. The series debuted in September and is expected to return for a second season in the fall.

Topics of these conversations range from stars’ beauty secrets to the issues of body shaming and improving life after rehab. Recently, the show ran without a studio audience due to the growing threat of coronavirus, and Hall highlighted the effect that coronavirus has had on her colleagues.

“We’re being told by experts to avoid crowds, to avoid close contact, more specifically for example California, health officials there have advised people, if it is larger than a crowd of 250, a church, a community center, to avoid those circumstances. So, that’s why the decision was made to keep this audience and other daytime shows that are shot live in New York audience free,” she said.

Carter spent 15 years on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” She ran her own production banner, New Chapter Entertainment, for several years before joining “The View.”

“Tamron is incredibly talented with a strong background in journalism, which is critical during these uncertain times,” Carter said. “She‘s a new mom, skilled storyteller and a great cook, she truly connects with the daytime audience. I’m thrilled to work with her and her production team to create even more exciting and memorable television moments.”

(Pictured: Tamron Hall)

