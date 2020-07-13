Tamera Mowry-Housley Exits ‘The Real’ Talk Show

Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving her talk show “The Real” after six seasons.

She co-hosted the show since 2013, which originally featured her alongside Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at ‘The Real.’ The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Award and a Daytime Emmy,” she wrote on Instagram. “However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from ‘The Real.’ To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

Following Mowry-Housley’s exit, the remaining hosts include Love, Mai and Houghton. Braxton left the talk show in 2016. Actor and comedian Amanda Seales also joined the lineup briefly in January, but departed in June of this year.