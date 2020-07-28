Tamar Braxton WE tv Series Postponed Following Her Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton’s upcoming WE tv series “Get Ya Life!” has been postponed by the network following the star’s hospitalization, Variety has learned.

The show was supposed to debut July 30, but the network has now moved the premiere back to early September, “given the current situation.” Braxton was taken to hospital on July 16, after LAPD responded to an emergency call from her Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles.

A statement from a WE tv spokesperson made clear that the network’s “first concern is for (Braxton’s) recovery and well-being.” According to a source close to the network, it no longer felt comfortable debuting the series which affords an intimate view of Braxton’s life.

“Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being,” read the WE tv statement. “Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career. We know, when the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but – at this moment – we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time.”

In announcing the series, WE tv said it would have “shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs,” and show “the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever.” For the series, Braxton invited cameras into her life with her new boyfriend David, as the attempts to relaunch her music career.