Tamar Braxton to Host ‘To Catch A Beautician’ at VH1 (EXCLUSIVE)

Tamar Braxton is adding to her reality TV resume with hosting a new beauty series entitled “To Catch a Beautician” for VH1, Variety has learned exclusively.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is partnering with celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright on the series that debut May 25. The duo will help clients confront the beautician who damaged their hair; Wright then puts the stylists through a “hair boot camp” before giving them the chance to redeem themselves by redoing their disgruntled clients’ hair.

Braxton is a reality show veteran, sharing the screen with her family for six seasons of “Braxton Family Values,” headlining spin-off “Tamar & Vince,” competing on season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars” and winning “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2019. Braxton also co-hosted the daytime talk show “The Real” for two seasons. Most recently, Braxton announced a new reality series, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life,” which begins airing on We TV in April.

Known for serving as former First Lady Michelle Obama’s personal hairstylist, Johnny Wright’s client list also includes Maxine Waters, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Regina King and Janelle Monáe.

“To Catch a Beautician” is produced by Scout Productions with David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, and Kim McCoy serving as executive producers. Sitarah Pendleton-Eaglin and Rachel Tung executive produce for VH1.

The beauty series joins VH1’s popular Monday night lineup, which includes “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”