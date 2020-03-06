×

‘Tales From the Loop’ Creator Nathaniel Halpern Signs Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Nathaniel Halpern, the creator of the upcoming Amazon series “Tales From the Loop,” has signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios.

As part of his new deal, Halpern will work with Fox 21 to create, develop and produce series for network, cable and streaming platforms. The sci-fi series, which stars Jonathan Pryce and Rebecca Hall, launches on the streaming platform April 3 and is based on the art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag.

Halpern’s most notable other credit is as a writer and co-executive producer on the FX series “Legion.”

“Nathaniel’s work on ‘Legion’ is unlike anything being produced right now and we can’t wait for the rest of the world to experience his ‘Tales From the Loop’ on Amazon Prime,” said Fox 21 TV Studios president Bert Salke in a statement. “He’s quite simply one of the most imaginative and original creators we’ve ever seen, and exactly the kind of visionary we want to be in business with at Fox 21.”

Prior to his work on “Legion,” Halpern wrote for several other series including AMC’s “The Killing.” He also has several original big screen projects currently in development.

“I am incredibly grateful for all the support I received from Fox 21 on ‘Tales From the Loop’ and am thrilled by the opportunity to continue to create unique series with my visionary partners Bert Salke, Jane Francis, and the rest of the talented team at the studio,” said Halpern.

He is represented by manager Ben Rowe at Grandview, and lawyer Greg Slewett at Ziffren Brittenham.

More TV

  • Amazing Stories Apple TV Plus

    Steven Spielberg's 'Amazing Stories': TV Review

    Apple’s ongoing value proposition to viewers deciding between streaming services has been star-driven: This is the service that brings you Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan, Oprah Winfrey and her book club — and now Steven Spielberg. The director is using the service to reboot his 1980s anthology series “Amazing Stories,” a show [...]

  • Quibi-launch-shows-and-movies

    Quibi Lineup: All the Shows and Movies on Mobile Streaming Service at Launch

    Ambitious mobile streamer Quibi is one month away from debut, coming out of the gate with 51 shows and movies — the first major test of whether people will pay for premium short-form content they can watch on smartphones. For the April 6 launch in the U.S., Quibi’s programming slate features originals with Jennifer Lopez, [...]

  • Wendell Goler, Fox News Correspondent, Dead

    Wendell Goler, Fox News Correspondent, Dead at 70

    Wendell Goler, a longtime Washington TV-news correspondent who was one of the earliest hires at Fox News Channel, died this week. He was 70 years old, and is believed to have died due to kidney failure, according to a tweet from Brit Hume, a Fox News contributor and former Washington Bureau chief. Goler came aboard [...]

  • AJ AND THE QUEEN

    ‘AJ and the Queen’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

    “AJ and the Queen” has been canceled after a single season at Netflix. The show’s creator and star RuPaul confirmed the news via Twitter. The series featured RuPaul as Ruby Red, a down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown RV with her sidekick AJ (Izzy G.), a recently [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad