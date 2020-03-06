‘Tales From the Loop’ Creator Nathaniel Halpern Signs Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

Nathaniel Halpern, the creator of the upcoming Amazon series “Tales From the Loop,” has signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios.

As part of his new deal, Halpern will work with Fox 21 to create, develop and produce series for network, cable and streaming platforms. The sci-fi series, which stars Jonathan Pryce and Rebecca Hall, launches on the streaming platform April 3 and is based on the art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag.

Halpern’s most notable other credit is as a writer and co-executive producer on the FX series “Legion.”

“Nathaniel’s work on ‘Legion’ is unlike anything being produced right now and we can’t wait for the rest of the world to experience his ‘Tales From the Loop’ on Amazon Prime,” said Fox 21 TV Studios president Bert Salke in a statement. “He’s quite simply one of the most imaginative and original creators we’ve ever seen, and exactly the kind of visionary we want to be in business with at Fox 21.”

Prior to his work on “Legion,” Halpern wrote for several other series including AMC’s “The Killing.” He also has several original big screen projects currently in development.

“I am incredibly grateful for all the support I received from Fox 21 on ‘Tales From the Loop’ and am thrilled by the opportunity to continue to create unique series with my visionary partners Bert Salke, Jane Francis, and the rest of the talented team at the studio,” said Halpern.

He is represented by manager Ben Rowe at Grandview, and lawyer Greg Slewett at Ziffren Brittenham.