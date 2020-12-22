Taika Waititi, Sterlin Harjo-Produced Comedy ‘Reservation Dogs’ Scores Series Order at FX

Taika Waititi has set another series at FX.

The prolific filmmaker, who already has “What We Do in the Shadows” heading into a third season at the network, is teaming with Native American writer and director Sterlin Harjo for half-hour comedy “Reservation Dogs.”

“Reservation Dogs,” which has been handed a series order by FX, follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime and fighting it.

The pilot was co-written by Waititi and Harjo who also directed. It was shot in Oklahoma, where almost all of Harjo’s previous features and documentaries are set. The pair will executive produce alongside “What We Do in the Shadows” producer Garrett Basch.

“Reservation Dogs” stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor (pictured above) as the aforementioned teens. The pilot episode also features guest stars Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike and Funny Bone.

FX Productions is the studio behind “Reservation Dogs.” The series order was announced by FX Entertainment president of original programming Nick Grad.

“Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make ‘Reservation Dogs’ a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures,” said Grad. “Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can’t wait for audiences to see.”

Harjo’s previous credits include the 2015 film “Mekko” and 2009’s “Barking Water.” He recently helmed an episode of Syfy’s “The Magicians.”

As for Waititi, he also has HBO Max pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death” and Apple series “Time Bandits” in the pipeline on the TV side of things.

“As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities––mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa,” added Harjo. “We’re thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs’ story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”