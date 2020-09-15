Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Ordered at HBO Max, Taika Waititi to Direct Pilot

HBO Max has given a series order to the period comedy “Our Flag Means Death,” Variety has learned.

The series hails from writer, showrunner, and executive producer David Jenkins. Taika Waititi will also executive produce and direct the pilot. Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted also serves as executive producers. The current plan is to shoot the first episode once Waititi wraps production on the Marvel film “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The show is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate in the early 18th century.

“A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment,” says Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO MAX. “David and Taika’s unique take on Bonnet’s rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere.”

Jenkins previously created the TBS comedy series “People of Earth,” which ran for two seasons and twenty episodes from 2016-2017. It had originally been renewed for a third before TBS reversed that decision as the network began to shift away from original programming. Nevertheless, the show was well received by critics upon its initial release.

In addition to his work in the MCU, Waititi recently won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his film “Jojo Rabbit.” He is also currently up for two Emmy Awards — one for best character voice over performance for “The Mandalorian” and another as an executive producer on the best comedy series nominee “What We Do in the Shadows.” The latter show is based on the film of the same name that Waititi made with Jemaine Clement in 2014.

