Taika Waititi Making Not One, But Two 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Animated Series for Netflix

Dave McNary

Taika Waititi
Taika Waititi is partnering with Netflix on a pair of animated series — one based on the world of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and another based on the Oompa-Loompa characters.

Waititi, who won an Academy Award for the “Jojo Rabbit” adapted screenplay, will write, direct, and executive produce both projects. The two “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” movies were based on the 1964 children’s novel by Roald Dahl about the adventures of young Charlie Bucket inside the chocolate factory of Willy Wonka.

The Oompa-Loompas are small humans who were preyed upon in Loompaland before Wonka invited them to work at his factory. They are paid in cocoa beans and are also mischievous, loving practical jokes and singing songs.

“The shows will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time,” Netflix said.

The streaming giant also revealed that Waititi’s signing on to these two series marks the beginning of an “extensive partnership” between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company, which will reimagine many of Dahl’s stories, including “Matilda,” “The BFG,” “The Twits,” and others.

“Finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa-Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task…until Taika walked into the room,” said Netflix Vice President of Original Animation Melissa Cobb. “Then, it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would have created Taika.”

Gideon Simeloff, commercial and entertainment director for the Roald Dahl Story Company, said, “In the words of Willy Wonka himself – we are ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this project. There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humor and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows.

Netflix said it’s aiming to expand on its titles in the space for animated feature films for families, including Academy Award nominated “Klaus” from Sergio Pablos, “The Willoughbys” from Kris Pearn and “Over The Moon” from Glen Keane in 2020.

Waititi’s directing credits include “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Hunt For The Wilderpeople,” “What We Do In The Shadows,” and the Oscar-nominated short film, “Two Cars, One Night” He is currently in post-production on the feature film “Next Goal Wins” and will next write and direct “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Waititi directed the season one finale of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, and he served as executive producer, co-writer, and director the TV adaptation of “What We Do In The Shadows” on FX, now going into its second season.

