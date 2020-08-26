T.I. to Star in Drama Series ‘Twenty Four Seven’ in Development at CBS All Access, 50 Cent to Produce

CBS All Access is developing a series with Tip “T.I.” Harris attached to star and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson onboard as an executive producer, Variety has learned.

The project is currently titled “Twenty Four Seven.” It is based on the book “Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First ‘Hip-Hop Cop'” by Parker and Matt Diehl.

CBS All Access declined to comment.

Dallas Jackson is attached to writer and executive produce the project. 50 Cent will executive produce under his G Unit Film & Television banner. Harris will also executive produce via Grand Hustle Entertainment. Brian Sher and Tom Sullivan will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios and Lionsgate Television will produce.

In addition to his music career, Harris has been active as an actor for several years. His feature credits include Marvel’s “Ant Man” as well as its sequel and “Dolemite Is My Name.” On the TV side, he has appeared on shows like “Genius,” “The Breaks,” and “House of Lies.”

He is repped by APA, Crossover Entertainment, and Sloane Offer.

50 Cent previously executive produced the hit Starz crime drama “Power,” which ended its run earlier this year after six seasons. Four “Power” spinoffs have been ordered at the network, with the first — “Power Book II: Ghost” — set to launch in September. 50 Cent will executive produce all of the spinoffs as well. He also executive produces the ABC drama “For Life,” which was recently renewed for a second season.

He is repped by APA and attorneys Eric Feig and Stephen Savva. Dallas Jackson is repped by APA, Thruline, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.